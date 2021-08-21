Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

UEIC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. 77,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $680.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

