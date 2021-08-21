United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UMC. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.44. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.71.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.