United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

