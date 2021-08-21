Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Uniper from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Uniper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53. Uniper has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.