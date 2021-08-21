Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

UNP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

