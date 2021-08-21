UBS Group Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

