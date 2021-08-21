U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:USPH opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

