Typhoon Network Price Reaches $0.0975 on Major Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $867,476.92 and $18,122.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00149689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,637.10 or 1.00249450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.00919449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.01 or 0.06640623 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

