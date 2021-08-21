Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock worth $15,868,812. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $472.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

