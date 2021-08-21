TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) versus NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Head-To-Head Review

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TuSimple and NetScout Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92 NetScout Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $57.15, suggesting a potential upside of 68.10%. NetScout Systems has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.14%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuSimple and NetScout Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 3,862.70 -$177.87 million N/A N/A NetScout Systems $831.28 million 2.41 $19.35 million $1.15 23.47

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems 3.04% 4.44% 2.85%

Summary

NetScout Systems beats TuSimple on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

