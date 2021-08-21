TUI (LON:TUI) PT Set at GBX 170 by UBS Group

TUI (LON:TUI) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 45.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TUI. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

TUI stock opened at GBX 310.60 ($4.06) on Thursday. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.57.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

