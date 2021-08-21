TrustToken Hits Market Cap of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00814162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00102824 BTC.

About TrustToken

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

