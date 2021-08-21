Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

