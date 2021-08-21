Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,321,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $291,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

