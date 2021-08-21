Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $321.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.82. The company has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

