Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $139,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $107.00 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.