Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $122.27 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

