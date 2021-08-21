Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 191.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock worth $393,202. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

