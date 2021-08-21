Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.0% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $106.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

