Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,167 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 40.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 294.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

