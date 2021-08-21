Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

