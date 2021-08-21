Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $175.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a PE ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

