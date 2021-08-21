Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys New Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,513 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned approximately 0.64% of RGC Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 34.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of -0.49. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.