Truist Securities Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $290.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $350.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $210.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.26. Wix.com has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.