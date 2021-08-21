trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.85.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. 482,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,139. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $916.02 million, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

