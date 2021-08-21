TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $333,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $1,322,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,756 shares of company stock valued at $35,746,529. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,193. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

