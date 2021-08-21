TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,217,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,200 shares of company stock worth $86,848,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $7.45 on Friday, hitting $382.98. 12,906,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,500,591. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

