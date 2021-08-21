TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,916.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.91 on Friday, hitting $366.77. The company had a trading volume of 441,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,043. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $374.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

