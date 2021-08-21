Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $22.31 on Friday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.74.
About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares
Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.
