TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

NYSE:THS opened at $36.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

