Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 960,300 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 827,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 800.3 days.

TSRYF stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

