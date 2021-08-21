Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) & FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Financial Review

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and FedNat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.51 $90.77 million $0.74 13.41 FedNat $432.23 million 0.11 -$78.16 million ($5.21) -0.55

Trean Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FedNat. FedNat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.33% 2.49% FedNat -41.94% -78.17% -8.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and FedNat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 FedNat 0 1 1 0 2.50

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.21%. FedNat has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.90%. Given FedNat’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FedNat is more favorable than Trean Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats FedNat on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.