TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price upped by Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.17.

TRU stock opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $121.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,663,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 95,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

