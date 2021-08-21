TradeStars (TSX) One Day Volume Hits $341,545.00

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a market cap of $1.45 million and $341,545.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TradeStars has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00150522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.56 or 1.00091258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00928154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.09 or 0.06733859 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

