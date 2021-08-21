TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Price Target Cut to $8.00

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered TPCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS:GRAMF opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. TPCO has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

