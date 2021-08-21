Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 250,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

