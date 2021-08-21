Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $25.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 79,282 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.