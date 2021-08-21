Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$1.70 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.90.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.81.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.46.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

