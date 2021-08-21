Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.70 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.81.

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$437.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

