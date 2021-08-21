Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Position Boosted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO opened at $113.18 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.88.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

