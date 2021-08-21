THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut THK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

