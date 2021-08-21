TheStreet Upgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) to “B+”

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:LBTYB opened at $29.79 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $38.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

