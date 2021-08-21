TheStreet Downgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to C+

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.