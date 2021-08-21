Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE THR opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $547.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,846,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

