The Sandbox Price Up 5.3% This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $585.82 million and $534.03 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $757.35 or 0.01545665 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.