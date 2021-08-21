The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million.

RMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.23. 88,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.