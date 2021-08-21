The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.63.

The Macerich stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. 2,552,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

