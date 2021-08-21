The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $19.00 at National Bank Financial

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of The Lion Electric stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

