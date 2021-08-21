The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 11,405 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $547,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

