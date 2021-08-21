The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $329.24 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

